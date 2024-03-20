Infinix NOTE 40 Pro Leak Reveals Advanced Charging Tech and Impressive Specs

LAHORE: Excitement is mounting over the upcoming release of the Infinix NOTE 40 Series, with leaked details suggesting significant advancements in charging technology.

Set for release in Pakistan by April 2024, the NOTE 40 Pro has caught the tech community’s attention with rumored features like a 20W wireless MagCharge capability, spotted on the device’s retail box alongside the intriguing Magcharge logo.

Speculation is rife about whether these innovative charging solutions, including a 70W wired All-Round Fast Charging system, will come standard with the retail unit or as separate purchases. Adding to the anticipation, the NOTE 40 Pro is expected to boast up to 24GB of extended RAM (12+12), a spacious 256GB of storage, and a 3D-Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Audiophiles can look forward to dual speakers enhanced by JBL sound technology.

As the tech world counts down to the official launch, all eyes are on Infinix to unveil these potentially game-changing features in full detail.

