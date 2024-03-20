PFA imposes Rs1.150 million fine on four FBOs, discards 1,200kg substandard chickpea flour

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) crackdown continued against substandard food points and units without any discrimination to ensure the availability of healthy, quality and hygienic food during Ramadan.

PFA’s enforcement teams under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid visited four famous marts, oil refinery unit and several restaurants here on Wednesday.

He said that the provincial food regulatory body slapped fine totalling Rs1.150 million on four food business operators besides discarding 1,200kg of substandard gram flour, unhygienic meat and 820kg of expired food edibles.

The authority penalized famous stores after recovering a huge cache of substandard and adulterated chickpea flour, he said, adding that other renowned brands’ products were also found to have missing manufacturing and expiry dates on their packaging.

Meanwhile, the PFA teams penalized restaurants due to an abundance of insects, stinky kitchens and worst condition of hygiene, he added.

PFA DG said that the use of substandard gram flour in the preparation of food dishes causes health problems for consumers. He has directed FBOs to keep expired food items separately in stores and marts as per the PFA Act. He said that the food business of black sheep selling adulterated and expired products would be eradicated.

