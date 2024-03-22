Heartfelt Generosity: Adrian Cheng and Natalia Vodianova Arnault Celebrate the Success of The Children Ball in Support of Children with Special Needs

The WEMP Foundation and Naked Heart France Co-organise ‘A Night of Infinite Hearts, A World Where Every Child Can’
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 March 2024 – The WEMP Foundation (WEMP) and Naked Heart France are celebrating the success of their inaugural collaborative charity event to support a critical and often overlooked aspect of society — children’s well-being. The Children Ball – ‘A Night of Infinite Hearts, A World Where Every Child Can’ was held on 21 March 2024 at Rosewood Hong Kong. A star-studded affair, the event attracted celebrities from the worlds of fashion, film, and sports, including Hong Kong’s actor power-couple Carina Lau and Tony Leung, award winning actress Kong Hyo Jin, the iconic Fan Bingbing, along with basketball legend Stephon Xavier Marbury, who all came together to help create an inclusive world for every child.