ICONSIAM’s ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION’ Draws Global Attention Promises 12 Days of Joy through Water Splashing and Cultural Activities for Visitors Worldwide

ICONSIAM hosts Songkran celebration themed ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage’ The Songkran Festival has been recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 March 2024 – In celebration of the Songkran Festival’s prestigious recognition by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, has collaborated with the government including the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Culture, Tourism Authority of Thailand, The Government Public Relations Department, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, The Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand and various private sectors to invest over $1.6 million (60 million baht) in marketing activities aiming to elevate “THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024” into a world-class festival, expecting over 1.5 million visitors to attend. Under the concept of “THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage” honors Thai identity by blending traditional Thai recreational activities with contemporary cultural entertainment. This event promises to deliver the most memorable experiences, with grand celebrations filling every corner of ICONSIAM from April 10 to 21, 2024.