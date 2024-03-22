NTT Receives “PropTech Integration Company of the Year – Silver” in the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024

An accreditation of NTT’s vision and robust capabilities in the development and application of IoT, AI and smart technologies for the property sector in the future
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 March 2024 – As part of NTT Group, a world-leading telecommunications and ICT service provider, NTT Com Asia Limited (NTT) has been honored with the “PropTech Integration Company of the Year – Silver” at the PropTech Excellence Awards 2024, in recognition of the remarkable achievements of NTT’s Building Management Solution.