PFA discards 2,500 litre expired vinegar, 300kg fungus-infested candied fruits

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 2,500litres of expired vinegar and 300kg fungus-infested candied fruits during the inspection of a frozen unit and a murabba production unit in Kot Radha Kishan.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that PFA imposed hefty fines on both production units for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. He said that PFA will take all possible measures to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and quality food in Punjab as per the vision of the Punjab CM.

A team of PFA discarded a huge quantity of substandard vinegar and inferior quality of candied fruits that were preserved in dirty drums. He said that prohibited colours and substandard vinegar were being used during the continual process of drenching the fruit in syrup.

Apart from that, FBO failed to ensure a hygienic working environment and present the necessary record to the raiding team, he added.

Muhammad Asim said that the use of harmful chemicals in food preparation causes stomach and liver diseases for consumers. He said that adulterated and inferior quality candied fruit was to be supplied to local shops in the provincial metropolis after packing in attractive packaging.

He further said that strict action will be taken against those FBOs who cheat in the name of nutritious food. The PFA’s slogan of providing healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ is not merely a saying but is the top priority of the authority, meanwhile, the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators till complete elimination from Punjab.

He further said that if you see adulterated items being made somewhere, report it to PFA on its 1223 helpline.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION