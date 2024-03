SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 March 2024 – Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach is making waves in Singapore with the arrival of her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore for a limited time only. The multifaceted queen, who is now also a successful actress, host, and entrepreneur, first made history in 2019 as the first Filipino wax figure to be featured in Madame Tussauds.