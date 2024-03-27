Meta Earth Official Website Launch: The Pioneer Explorer in the Modular Public Blockchain Domain
BERN, SWITZERLAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 27 March 2024 – After over two years of thorough preparation, and with the enthusiastic support and active promotion of the global community, the Meta Earth (ME) website was officially launched on March 20, 2024, marking a significant milestone for Meta Earth in presenting its vision and mission to the world. The website serves as a gateway for global users to gain a comprehensive understanding of ME.