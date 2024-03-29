Aeon & Trisl Real Estate Dominates Industry Awards in UAE

DUBAI: In an impressive testament to its excellence in the real estate sector, Aeon & Trisl Real Estate has garnered back-to-back top honors at prestigious industry award ceremonies in the United Arab Emirates. The multinational firm, with headquarters in the UAE and additional operations in the United Kingdom and Pakistan, clinched the number one position at the Annual Broker Awards 2023 hosted by Emaar Properties, one of the most coveted recognitions within the real estate community. The ceremony took place at the luxurious Armani Hotel in Dubai, further illuminating Aeon & Trisl’s achievement with a celebratory display on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Following closely on the heels of this achievement, Aeon & Trisl’s UK operations, known as Aeon & Trisl Investments UK, secured the top award at the Aldar Honours Awards ceremony held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi. Aldar Properties, renowned for its premium properties and significant projects such as Al Raha Beach and Yas Island, acknowledged the firm’s excellence in the real estate services sector.

The string of successes aligns with the strategic vision led by Group CEO Mr. Saleem Karsaz and the leadership of Mr. Hasnain Bayar, Head of Sales for London operations and a partner at Aeon & Trisl Investments UK. Bayar’s expertise and leadership have been instrumental in propelling the company to new heights, exceeding all expectations in the competitive real estate market.

Adding to the celebrations, Mr. Shakir Chohan, a representative of the K&S Team at Aeon & Trisl’s Dubai office, achieved a landmark sale of one of the highest valued luxury mansions at Lanai Islands – Tilal Al Ghaf on Hessa Street. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to setting industry benchmarks and delivering unparalleled value to its clients.

Amid these notable successes, Aeon & Trisl has also unveiled its newly renovated headquarters in Dubai, showcasing a modern and innovative design by YOCA Interiors and executed by Pro-Active Star Technical Services. The refreshed office space embodies the firm’s dedication to excellence and superior client service.

Under the guidance of Mr. Baber Shah, Chief Operating Officer in Dubai, Aeon & Trisl continues to drive operational efficiency and strategic growth, reaffirming its position as a leader in the global real estate market. With a foundation built on integrity, professionalism, and an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction, Aeon & Trisl’s recent accolades reflect the collective effort and commitment of its global team and partners, marking a significant era of achievement and growth in the real estate industry.

