New Nylon Constant Torque Hinge From Southco Provides Position Control In A Compact Package
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 March 2024 – Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology has expanded its successful line of E6 Constant Torque Hinges with a compact, nylon version designed for small applications. The newest addition to our E6-50 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge series measures 45mm with a torque range of 4-16 in/lbs and is 65% lighter in weight compared to our standard E6-50 Hinge. Southco’s line of Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provide constant resistance throughout the entire range of motion, enabling users to easily position doors, display screens and other mounted components and hold them securely at any desired angle – fully opened, fully closed or anywhere in between.