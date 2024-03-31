“Youth High Speed Rail Trip” Sets Off Today

300 HK Young People Travel to Changsha, explore the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 31 March 2024 – Making full use of the long holiday to participate in Mainland China exchange and research activities has become a popular choice for many local young people, allowing them to experience the diverse charm of different cities in China. Co-organised by the Dragon Foundation and the Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups (HKFYG), the “Youth High Speed Rail Trip” with the theme of “Cultural and Creative Experience Journey” departed today (31 March), leading 300 Hong Kong secondary school students to take a high-speed train to Changsha, Hunan Province to explore the cultural and creative industries, education, and historical culture, embarking on a four-day-three-night cultural trip in Hunan. The inaugural ceremony was held at the Hong Kong West Kowloon Station with a lively and vibrant group of students.