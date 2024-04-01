2024 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week and the 7th China-ASEAN Youth Symposium Successfully Held
BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 April 2024 – On March 31st, the 2024 China-ASEAN Youth Culture Week and the 7th China-ASEAN Youth Symposium, themed “Youth Practice in Mutual Learning and Exchange among Civilizations,” were successfully concluded in Beijing. Over four days, more than a hundred youth delegates from China and ASEAN countries participated in a series of events including the opening ceremony, the launch of “I Show ASEAN”: China-ASEAN Youth Story Collection, Roundtable Forums, Academic Sessions, Citywalk, Chine-ASEAN Fusion Kitchen, and Cultural Night.
