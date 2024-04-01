Ascott’s Global Loyalty Platform ‘Ascott Star Rewards’ Achieved Record Member Revenue Growth In 2023

Celebrates 5th Year of Loyalty Programme with Refreshed Brand Promise ‘Stay Rewarded’ to Offer More Membership Privileges, Elevated Experiences and Greater Value
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 April 2024 – The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the lodging business unit wholly owned by CapitaLand Investment (CLI), today marked the 5th year of its global loyalty platform, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR), with record results from FY 2023. Having grown exponentially since its launch in April 2019, Ascott achieved its highest ever room revenue from ASR members last year at over S$342 million, surpassing that of FY 2022 by almost 63%. This was from its 350 participating properties across 14 brands, where repeat stay revenue from ASR members constituted more than 60%.