GDS Enters Japan in Partnership with Gaw Capital to Build 40MW Tokyo Project

Strategic Expansion Extends Data Center Leader GDS’s Reach to North Asia Following Solid Growth in Southeast Asia
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – GDS (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in Asia, and Gaw Capital Partners, a private equity fund management firm focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally, today announced a strategic partnership to build a 40 megawatts (MW) data center campus in Tokyo, Japan. With GDS making its first entry into the Japanese market, this move marks a significant expansion of GDS’s international footprint into North Asia following its successful growth in Southeast Asia and aims to meet the rising demand for digital infrastructure in Japan.