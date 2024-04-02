GDS Enters Japan in Partnership with Gaw Capital to Build 40MW Tokyo Project

Published: April 2, 2024

Strategic Expansion Extends Data Center Leader GDS’s Reach to North Asia Following Solid Growth in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – GDS (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in Asia, and Gaw Capital Partners, a private equity fund management firm focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally, today announced a strategic partnership to build a 40 megawatts (MW) data center campus in Tokyo, Japan. With GDS making its first entry into the Japanese market, this move marks a significant expansion of GDS’s international footprint into North Asia following its successful growth in Southeast Asia and aims to meet the rising demand for digital infrastructure in Japan.

