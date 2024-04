HCM CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – The Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank ( HDBank – stock code: HDB) on March 29 announced its 2023 audited financial statements, which show it achieved its best ever results with pre-tax profit exceeding VND13 trillion (US$524 million), an increase of 26.8%, further consolidating its rapid and steady growth.