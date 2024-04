Macau’s Sole Award-Winning Heritage Hotel

MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 April 2024 – Following its revitalization by Lek Hang Group, Hotel Central Macau has been honored with the title of “Annual Designer’s Boutique Hotel” for the year 2024 at the 19th China Tourism and Culture Starlight Awards, distinguishing it as the only heritage hotel in Macau to receive this accolade.