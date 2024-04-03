Launch of “Eat Spain, Drink Spain”: Unique experiences of Spanish Gastronomy
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Following last year’s resounding success, ICEX Spain, through the Economic and Commercial Office of the Spanish Embassy in Singapore, is excited to announce the launch of “Eat Spain Drink Spain Singapore 2024”, a larger and more ambitious initiative to promote the exquisite and healthy Spanish cuisine in Singapore with 10 events of unique gastronomic experiences with Spanish flavour. This activity is going to be held between September the 15th and October the 15th.
This year, with an increased budget, the campaign expands to 10 exclusive events including wine dinners, tastings, showcookings, culinary demonstrations, and joint promotions with renowned Food & Beverage companies in Singapore.
These activities will highlight the richness and diversity of Spanish cuisine, globally recognized as a cornerstone of the exquisite and healthy Mediterranean diet, associated with one of the world’s longest life expectancies.
Moreover, this year’s campaign places special emphasis on promoting the 18 Singaporean restaurants bearing the Restaurants From Spain (RFS) seal, a guarantee of authenticity and quality in Spanish cooking. Further details regarding participating restaurants and can be found on the restaurants’ websites.
With the purpose of strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Spain and Singapore, “Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2024” campaign invites everyone to explore and enjoy the unparalleled culinary experience offered by Spanish cuisine.
For more information about the campaign, check this link about last year’s Eat Spain, Drink Spain (ESDS).Hashtag: #EATSPAINDRINKSPAIN #FOOD #RESTAURANTS #RESTAURANTSFROMSPAIN #RFS #SPANISHFOOD #CULINARYEXPERIENCE
This year, with an increased budget, the campaign expands to 10 exclusive events including wine dinners, tastings, showcookings, culinary demonstrations, and joint promotions with renowned Food & Beverage companies in Singapore.
These activities will highlight the richness and diversity of Spanish cuisine, globally recognized as a cornerstone of the exquisite and healthy Mediterranean diet, associated with one of the world’s longest life expectancies.
Moreover, this year’s campaign places special emphasis on promoting the 18 Singaporean restaurants bearing the Restaurants From Spain (RFS) seal, a guarantee of authenticity and quality in Spanish cooking. Further details regarding participating restaurants and can be found on the restaurants’ websites.
| Restaurant
| Address
| ASADOR
| 51 Joo Chiat Place, 427775
| BINOMIO
| 20 Craig Road, Craig Place #01-02, 089692
| ESQUINA
| 16 Jiak Chuan Road, 089267
| FOC
| 40 Hongkong Street, 059679
| FOC SENTOSA
| 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, 098943
| GAIG
| 16 Stanley Street, 068735
| KULTO
| 87 Amoy Street, 069906
| LUMBRE
| 15 Mohamed Sultan Road, 238964
| MY LITTLE SPANISH PLACE – BOAT QUAY
| 54 Boat Quay, 049843
| MY LITTLE SPANISH PLACE – BUKIT TUMAH
| 619 Bukit Timah Road, 269720
| NEXT DOOR SPANISH CAFÉ
| 699 East Coast Road, 459061
| OLIVIA RESTAURANT & LOUNGE
| 55 Keong Saik Road, #01-03, 089158
| UNA at the Alkaff Mansion
| 10 Telok Blangah Green, 109178
| TAPAS 24
| 60 Robertson Quay, #01-04, 238252
| TAPAS CLUB VIVO CITY
| 1 Harbourfront Walk, #01-98/99, 098585
| TAPAS CLUB ORCHARD
| 181 Orchard Road, #02-13/15 238896
| TAPAS CLUB JEWEL
| 78 Airport Boulevard, Jewel Changi Airport, #03-220/221/222, 819666
| PURA BRASA
| 5 Wallich Street, #01-16, Guoco Tower, 078883
With the purpose of strengthening cultural and commercial ties between Spain and Singapore, “Eat Spain, Drink Spain 2024” campaign invites everyone to explore and enjoy the unparalleled culinary experience offered by Spanish cuisine.
For more information about the campaign, check this link about last year’s Eat Spain, Drink Spain (ESDS).Hashtag: #EATSPAINDRINKSPAIN #FOOD #RESTAURANTS #RESTAURANTSFROMSPAIN #RFS #SPANISHFOOD #CULINARYEXPERIENCE