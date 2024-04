OnePlus AI Is Coming: Opening a New Era of AI-Driven, User-Centric Innovation

Arriving on OnePlus devices from April, the new AI Eraser is set to redefine the mobile image editing experience

SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Global technology brand OnePlus today launched its new AI Eraser image editing feature for OnePlus smartphones. Powered by OnePlus’ proprietary large language model, AI Eraser marks a revolutionary step forward in smartphone technology, liberating user productivity and creativity with more intuitive experiences.