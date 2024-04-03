Shopee Retains Top Spot in Malaysia in 2024 with Laser Focus on Gen-Z

Published: April 3, 2024

Unveils Faster Delivery, Enhanced AI Chatbot, and Industry-Leading Customer Service

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, doubles down on operational and logistics investments in the country as it maintains its #1 marketplace position by average monthly active users and total time spent in-app. Shopee’s commissioned study with Kantar revealed recently that 70% of the platform’s buyers across Southeast Asia are now 32 years old and below (Generation Z), spending an average of 30 minutes on its app daily*.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.