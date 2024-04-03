The Salmon Group Partners with AllBank to Launch the QR Ph Payment Method
MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 3 April 2024 – Salmon Group, a leading financial technology group dedicated to improving access to credit, savings, and investments for over 500 million underserved customers in Southeast Asia, is thrilled to announce its partnership with AllBank (A Thrift Bank), Inc. to introduce an innovative QR Ph-enabled payment solution, marking a significant shift in the way repayments for financial products are made.