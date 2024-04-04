Moomoo Announces Global Strategic Partnership with Nasdaq
3-Month FREE Subscription of Nasdaq TotalView® Made Possible on Moomoo App, Creating the Best US Stock Trading Platform for CanadianTORONTO, CANADA – Media OutReach Newswire – 4 April 2024 – Moomoo, the world’s leading investment and trading platform, is proud to announce a global strategic partnership with Nasdaq, a premier provider of platforms and services for global capital markets. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the longstanding relationship between the two esteemed brands, who share the same commitment to empower investors with advanced technology and comprehensive market insights.
From today onwards, moomoo users can register HERE for 3-month Nasdaq TotalView® free subscription, making all Nasdaq level 2 US stock market data available at their fingertips. Moomoo is currently the ONLY online brokerage that offers free in-depth level 2 premium real-time US stock quotes and market intelligence for Canadian investors.
Nasdaq TotalView® offers every single quote and order at every price level in Nasdaq-, NYSE-, NYSE American- and regional-listed securities trading on Nasdaq, including 60-level bid and ask quotes with more than 20x liquidity of level 2.