Cathay Cargo resumes freighter service from Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – Cathay Cargo welcomed its first freighter flight to Ho Chi Minh City on 4 April 2024 after four years, following its suspension in December 2019 due to the pandemic. The weekly flight, CX3148, will operate from Ho Chi Minh City every Thursday, with the freighter first originating from Hong Kong to Hanoi, then routing to Ho Chi Minh City before returning to Hong Kong. This will supplement Cathay Cargo’s current six freighter flights per week from Hanoi to Hong Kong.