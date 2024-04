STAR ISLAND 2024, the world’s alluring “futuristic fireworks entertainment” to make its highly anticipated comeback in Japan

*The above websites are currently available only in English and Japanese.

TOKYO, JAPAN – Media OutReach Newswire – 5 April 2024 – The STAR ISLAND Executive Committee and the STAR ISLAND FUKUOKA Executive Committee are delighted to announce that the futuristic fireworks entertainment, STAR ISLAND, will be held in Japan (Fukuoka and Tokyo) for the first time in five years, having been held in various countries worldwide since 2017.