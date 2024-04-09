Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Named Chief Executive Officer of Fortune Media

First female CEO of the storied 95-year-old business media brand Led transformation of Fortune into profitable, digital-first, and global multi-platform media company Fortune deploying regional conferences and new lists for Asia and Greater China markets
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 9 April 2024 – Fortune Media has named Anastasia Nyrkovskaya as the new Chief Executive Officer, becoming the first woman to lead the storied media brand. She has served as Fortune’s Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Financial Officer over the past five years.