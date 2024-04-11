5000 Ethena ENA Tokens Distributed, Marking a 368% Surge: AlphaX Celebrates Success of Inaugural Airdrop Event

AlphaX Exchange proudly announces the triumphant conclusion of its inaugural airdrop event

The top recipient of the event was awarded 1000 ENA tokens , emerging as the frontrunner in this exciting journey towards wealth creation.





Continued Commitment to Value-Driven Airdrop Events

As a pioneer in the cryptocurrency trading landscape, AlphaX Exchange reaffirms its dedication to empowering users with value-driven opportunities. Following the success of the inaugural airdrop event, AlphaX is thrilled to announce that it will continue to roll out a series of airdrop events, offering users the chance to participate in the next wave of wealth creation.





Next Airdrop Event Launching April 15, 2024

Save the date! AlphaX Exchange is gearing up to launch its next airdrop event on April 15, 2024. Stay tuned for updates on this highly anticipated event, as AlphaX continues its mission to redefine the standards of excellence in the crypto space.