Galaxy Macau’s Sakura Cultural Festival Blooms with Romantic Spring Vibes, Transforming into a Must-visit Spot Brimming with Japanese Charm
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – In the enchanting embrace of spring, cherry blossoms unfurl their delicate petals in a symphony of beauty. With the support of the Consulate-General of Japan in Hong Kong, Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort (“Galaxy Macau”) proudly unveils the Sakura Cultural Festival. From April 24 to May 5, coinciding with the zenith of Japan’s cherry blossom season, this festival promises a multifaceted celebration of Japanese cuisine, artistry, and tradition. It beckons both Macau locals and tourists to immerse themselves in a realm of cherry blossoms, offering an oasis of cultural enrichment. This endeavor underscores Galaxy Macau’s commitment to supporting the diversified development of Macau’s tourism industry, further embellishing its stature as the “World Center of Travel and Leisure” and “UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy”.