Generali Hong Kong Triumphs with Six Wins at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2024”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – Generali Hong Kong has secured six prestigious accolades at the “10Life 5-Star Insurance Awards 2024”. The awards, which serve as a benchmark of quality within the insurance industry, saw Generali Hong Kong receiving the highest honor in the following categories:
- 5-Star QDAP Savings
- 5-Star QDAP Retirement
- 5-Star Whole Life Critical Illness Insurance
- 5-Star Term Critical Illness Insurance
- 5-Star Savings Insurance Legacy
- 5-Star Savings Insurance Retirement