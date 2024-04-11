OPPO Unveils AI Innovations at Google Cloud Next ’24, to Feature Google’s Gemini Models on AI Phones
- OPPO and OnePlus teamed up to bring a fresh AI Phone experience to over 10 million users
- OPPO shares four core AI Phone capabilities with global AI innovation pioneers.
- OPPO and OnePlus to launch AI features like AI Eraser globally.
LAS VEGAS, US – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – As the era of AI Phones officially unfolds, OPPO accelerates its global AI Phone strategic layout following its participation in MWC 2024. Partnering with Google Cloud, OPPO delves further into exploring a fresh AI Phone experience. Multiple AI innovations from OPPO made their debut at the Google Cloud Next ’24 conference, alongside the joint announcement with OnePlus to utilize Google’s powerful Gemini models.