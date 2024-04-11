Victory Securities invests over 10 million HKD to develop the first Hong Kong stock & VA trading app – VictoryX

And announced to be the first and only brokerage firm authorized token-in-token-out

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – Victory Securities (“Victory”) announced the launch of its first securities and virtual assets trading app in Hong Kong – VictoryX (Chinese name: 勝利通) , the first licensed corporation in Hong Kong to offer a single app for asset allocation on securities and virtual assets at the same time. Victory also announced that it is the “first broker-dealer in Hong Kong” to be authorized by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) to provide token-in-token-out to retail clients. At the end of last year, Victory was approved by the SFC to provide retail investors with virtual asset trading, distribution of virtual asset related products and consulting services, and now retail investors can freely trade investment products in various markets, including virtual assets, Hong Kong stock and U.S. stock markets, etc., and trade virtual assets at their doorsteps through one platform. Clients are also expected to deposit & withdraw the cryptocurrencies via the APP within a short period, realizing a comprehensive allocation of traditional financial and virtual assets.





With the expiry of the licensing application period of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)’s regulatory regime for virtual asset trading platforms at the end of February, the virtual asset industry in Hong Kong will be fully regulated, providing investors with protection for their virtual assets and transactions. As a leading virtual asset licensed corporation in Hong Kong, Victory was the first to be granted the relevant licenses for virtual asset business (No. 1 (Virtual Asset Trading), No. 4 (Virtual Asset Advisory Services) and No. 9 (Virtual Asset Management Services) last year. As early as a year ago, Victory has already established a it’s own R&D Team, and spent tens of millions Hong Kong dollars to develop its own trading app – VictoryX. Victory hopes to lead investors from the Web 2.0 traditional financial services, through its simple operation process to easily allocate Web 3.0 assets. Both the mobile app and desktop trading system have been fully upgraded to provide trading services in major markets such as virtual assets, Hong Kong stocks, US stocks, etc., and will soon be expanded to include China Connect and Global Stock Markets, to assist clients capture market opportunities and global asset allocation seamlessly and in real time.





