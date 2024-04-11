XTransfer Celebrating One-Year Anniversary in Hong Kong

Establishing a Strong Presence and Participating in Hong Kong “Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 April 2024 – XTransfer, the World’s Leading & China’s No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, celebrates its one-year anniversary in the Hong Kong market while joining the “Global Sources Consumer Electronics Show” held at the AsiaWorld-Expo. The event gathers over 2,000 top Asian manufacturers and features 4,000 booths, providing a diverse range of consumer electronics products for global buyers. Over the past year, XTransfer has been dedicated to providing global payment & collection solutions, foreign exchange services, and other financial services for Hong Kong’s foreign trade SMEs. With excellent progress, XTransfer has achieved outstanding results.