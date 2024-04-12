DHL Express introduces dedicated flight between Hong Kong and Sydney to cater to Oceania-North Asia trade demand

Operated by Tasman Cargo Airlines, the dedicated Boeing 777-200 flies five times a week, offering more than 500 tons of payload capacity

The flight further improves connectivity between Oceania and North Asia through next-day delivery services between Australia and Hong Kong, mainland China, India, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 April 2024 – DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has introduced a dedicated flight between Hong Kong and Sydney, Australia. This direct flight replaces the current Hong Kong-Singapore-Sydney route to meet the rise in shipment volume between Hong Kong and Australia. Departing from DHL’s Central Asia Hub in Hong Kong, the dedicated flight leaves for Sydney Airport five times a week.Supplied by Kalitta Air, the Boeing 777-200 is wet leased into Tasman Cargo Airlines which operates the flight. The freighter offers a maximum capacity of 105 tons, raising customers’ weekly total payload by over 500 tons.The recent DHL Global Connectedness Report 2024 reveals that Australia has firm connections with North Asia countries, where China, India, Japan, and South Korea are among their top 10 global connections. Hong Kong, traditionally a gateway for flows between Mainland China and the rest of the world, holds a pivotal role in promoting trade flows throughout Asia. Additionally, at least 70 percent of the markets in Asia Pacific are closely connected with their Asian counterparts, including Australia and Hong Kong.To tackle these increasing demands of intra-Asia trade, the dedicated flight from Sydney offers next-day delivery services to Hong Kong, mainland China, India, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Philippines, and Vietnam, upon shipment arrival in Hong Kong. Customers who want to expand their reach within Asia Pacific can expect quicker and more efficient shipping services.“Hong Kong continues to hold a strategic position as a crucial regional logistics hub, instrumental in facilitating trade flows across Asia Pacific. By introducing new direct flights to Sydney, we are fortifying our network, and responding to the robust demand from cross-border trade. This strategic move enables our customers to access the Oceania market faster, reaffirming DHL’s commitment to continually enhance connectivity and facilitate global trade. At DHL, we are not just delivering packages, we are delivering prosperity and growth,” said“Tasman Cargo Airlines is proud to introduce another flight operation to our expanding aircraft network. The B777-200 freighter is a modern aircraft that delivers reliability, great capacity and transport options for different special commodities on top of general cargo and express products,” saidCommitted to delivering fast and reliable international time-definite shipments, DHL Express’s robust aviation network in Asia Pacific comprises over 30 dedicated aircraft, key partner airlines including Tasman Cargo Airlines and Air Hong Kong. Together, DHL Express operates over 710 daily flights across more than 220 countries and territories. The company also recently expanded its Central Asia Hub – one of its three global hubs – to facilitate the growth of intercontinental trade demand.Hashtag: #DHLExpressHongKong

