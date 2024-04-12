HIDDEN.sg Partners National Heritage Board to Deliver Interactive Katong-Joo Chiat Heritage Experience

Through an adventure game that blends the physical and virtual worlds, players will discover hidden gems and uncover the rich history and culture behind an iconic Singapore neighbourhood.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 April 2024 – HIDDEN.sg, an award-winning game company on a mission to uncover the city’s hidden stories, has partnered the National Heritage Board (NHB) to deliver an interactive Katong-Joo Chiat experience as part of a national effort to promote the rich heritage of Singapore’s neighbourhoods.Through a series of unique puzzles and clues, the HIDDEN.sg adventure game will prompt players to set out on a physical trail to discover various interesting landmarks, alleyways and streets that reveal the area’s much-celebrated history and culture.Embarking from Haig Road Market and Food Centre, players will experience a game that offers a rare blend of the physical and virtual worlds, as they explore a number of hidden gems in the neighbourhood.The HIDDEN.sg game is part of the NHB’s Heritage Activation Node (HAN) initiative that works together with local communities and volunteers to cultivate skills and co-create exciting heritage projects to uncover the untold stories that make communities special.The Katong-Joo Chiat interactive experience kicks off with a competitive race on April 20, which will see teams of five set out to find hidden clues and uncover local landmarks in the shortest time possible. The first five teams to cross the finish line win vouchers and cash prizes up toThereafter, the game is open to all to play at their leisure. To get started, participants would need a mobile phone with the WhatsApp messaging app installed. They simply send messages to the Void Deck Cat and Hannie virtual characters over WhatsApp and receive instructions on where to find the next clues and solve intriguing puzzles.For example, Void Deck Cat and Hannie would ask users to head to various parts of Katong-Joo Chiat to answer a riddle or a question with clues that are nearby. During the quest, each player is rewarded with a free gift. Expected to be completed in an hour or two, the game will costfor each ticket.The latest interactive quest from HIDDEN.sg builds on the company’s earlier success in developing interactive games and activities in Singapore.In November 2023, its popular adventure game was introduced at Changi Airport to enable users to explore the world-famous landmark through digital clues delivered to their phones.Earlier last year, HIDDEN.sg also developed a free outdoor adventure game with SG Mobility Gallery that let players explore Tiong Bahru and Redhill.The company’s unique chatbot-led games have already won multiple awards, including the TripAdvisor Best of the Best Award for 2023.Since May 2022, more than 30,000 players have signed up for HIDDEN.sg games that help them explore various neighbourhoods in Singapore through a blend of history and fun.From couples on a date to corporate teams gathered for a fun day out, users have been attracted to HIDDEN.sg’s adventure games by the rich content and interesting blend of the physical and digital worlds.By bringing people on a trip to explore their neighbourhoods, the games also help local businesses gain more foot traffic and potential customers. At Katong-Joo Chiat, exclusive deals for players include a promotional offer at local popular coffee bar“Our partnership with Hidden.SG to offer this unique interactive gaming experience in Katong-Joo Chiat, will give the public another fun and meaningful way to uncover the neighbourhood’s rich heritage and vibrant culture,” said Gerald Wee, Director (Education and Community Outreach) of the National Heritage Board.“Through the HiddenSG @ Katong-Joo Chiat game, the public can not only deepen their understanding of the history of Katong-Joo Chiat, but also win attractive rewards while enjoying a memorable activity that can deepen their bond with family and friends,” he noted.“The game is an innovative and refreshing addition to the traditional forms of heritage appreciation that we have in store for the Heritage Activation Node in Katong-Joo Chiat, and we hope the public will enjoy the experience as they learn more about the neighbourhood,” he added.“While Katong-Joo Chiat is one of the most storied neighbourhoods in Singapore, many visitors will be surprised there is a lot more about the location that they have yet to discover,” said Loh Jun Wei, co-founder of HIDDEN.sg.“Like other spots in Singapore where HIDDEN.sg has offered such adventure games, Katong-Joo Chiat can be discovered in new, exciting ways through this interactive game,” he noted.To participate in the competitive race, please visit the signup website . To sign up for the heritage trail and game, please visit the trail website

ABOUT HIDDEN.sg

HIDDEN.sg is an award-winning gaming company that combines the physical and virtual worlds to help players uncover hidden gems in a city’s iconic neighbourhoods. Set up in Singapore during the Circuit Breaker period in 2021, the company is the brainchild of two childhood friends who wanted to make the country’s rich history come alive and easily accessible through games and technology.



ABOUT the National Heritage Board

The National Heritage Board (NHB) was formed on 1 August 1993. As the custodian of Singapore’s heritage, NHB is responsible for telling the Singapore story, sharing the Singaporean experience and imparting our Singapore spirit. NHB’s mission is to preserve and celebrate the shared heritage of our diverse communities, for the purpose of education, nation-building and cultural understanding. It manages the national museums and heritage institutions, safeguards and promotes intangible cultural heritage, and sets policies relating to heritage sites, monuments and the national collection. Through the national collection, NHB curates heritage programmes and presents exhibitions to connect the past, present and future generations of Singaporeans. NHB is a statutory board under the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth. Please visit