HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 April 2024 – Michelin is delighted to announce that the MICHELIN Guide has added the city of Da Nang to its gourmet destination portfolio. Consequently, Da Nang becomes the third Vietnamese city to see its gastronomic scene spotlighted by the MICHELIN Guide Inspectors, right after the ones of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City where the MICHELIN Guide debuted last year.