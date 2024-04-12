VinFast officially begins sales of VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S.
LOS ANGELES, USA – Media OutReach Newswire – 12 April 2024 – VinFast Auto (Nasdaq: VFS) today announces it will begin selling its VF DrgnFly electric bike in the U.S. by late April with a listed price of $2,599. Following the bike’s unveiling at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2024, the sales launch of the VF DrgnFly confirms its strong relevance to the U.S. market and its potential to be at the forefront of the global green transportation revolution.