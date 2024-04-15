DFS CIRCLE Celebrates First Anniversary: Journey to ‘Collect the World’ with Exclusive Gifts designed by the trending illustrator, matsui, and Destination-unique Collectibles!

Published: April 15, 2024

  • DFS CIRCLE celebrates their first anniversary through offering In-app missions with exclusive rewards and gifts to DFS CIRCLE members.
  • From now (Apr 27 in Hong Kong) until May 31, 2024, customers can embark on the challenge of collecting 17 sets of exclusive destination luggage sticker sets spotlighting the cultural icons of 17 global destinations, and three special limited-edition matsui design sets, and items by matsui, a trending and popular artist on Instagram who is well-known for his heartwarming depictions of dogs and their bonds with humans.
  • As part of their ongoing efforts in creating a ‘Destination Within Every Destination’, DFS transforms its stores into gateways to the world of matsui, to create unique travel experiences that channel matsui’s joyful spirit through installations to shoppers.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2024 – Get ready for an epic celebration! DFS Group, the world’s leading luxury travel retailer, is celebrating their global loyalty program, DFS CIRCLE’s first anniversary in style by curating a journey to “Collect the World” through in-app missions with exclusive rewards and gifts. From now (Apr 27 in Hong Kong) until May 31, 2024, customers dive into the challenge of collecting a series of snagging exclusive destination luggage sticker sets and coveted matsui collectibles. It’s time to CIRCLE BACK ON A WORLD OF REWARDS!

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.