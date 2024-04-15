DFS CIRCLE Celebrates First Anniversary: Journey to ‘Collect the World’ with Exclusive Gifts designed by the trending illustrator, matsui, and Destination-unique Collectibles!

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 9 November

2020 – According to the analysts of the international financial group UnaFinancial, neobanks in the Philippines will serve 51.4 million customers by

2025. At the same time, their cumulative loan portfolio will amount to $15

billion and the number of active deposit accounts will reach 10 million.

The audience of neobanks includes the entire

population of the country aged 20-64. According to the data, there will be about 65.7 million (56.2%) people of this age in the

Philippines in 2025. By this time, the population will have nearly 100% access

to the Internet and mobile connection, so the technological restrictions on the

use of fintech services have not been taken into account.

In the study, the following groups were subtracted

from the total of 65.7 million: low-income and unemployed population (-3.9

million), high-income citizens with

little interest in financial services (-3.2 million), loyal customers of

traditional financial institutions (-3.0 million), citizens with low

technological literacy (-0.7 million), population with low interest in financial services (for

instance, due to low financial literacy, -2.0 million), other irrelevant

categories (-1.5 million). As a result, the target audience was reduced to 51.4

million potential clients,

who make up almost half of the country’s population. This figure correlates

with the number of adult Filipinos (51.2 million) who remain unbanked.

At the same time, there is a growing share of

consumer loans in the country’s economy. The big demand for borrowings, the

economic stabilization and the development of neobanking will lay the

foundation for a long-term digital transformation of the financial sector in

the Philippines. The expansion of the neobank industry may increase the share

of consumer loans to GDP to 12-15% in 2025. The rapid inclusion of the

population from non-capital regions and the gradual growth of their incomes

will allow the market to reach $15 billion, which is a 20% share in the total

volume of consumer loans in the Philippines. In terms of deposits, with more

attractive conditions, neobanks will easily get clients from traditional banks,

gaining 10 million active accounts in the next 5 years. These estimates suggest

active inclusion of the young tech-savvy generation as well.

Sergey Sedov, Chief

Executive Officer of UnaFinancial, commented: “Certainly, it will take time to

realize the neobanks’ customer potential in the Philippines, but in the next

one or two years, there will be millions of real clients. For instance, today,

at least 8 million of such citizens live in 500 cities that are not covered by

bank branches. This population, as well as people from other segments including

informal workers, youth and applicants rejected by banks, will provide a

sufficient basis for the rapid growth of neobanks in the Philippines.”

About:

Headquartered in Singapore, UnaFinancial is a group of companies, which provides

fintech services in 8 markets of Asia and Europe. Founded by entrepreneur

Sergey Sedov in 2013, the group focuses on micro-consumer lending, marketplace

funding and development of software. All products of the group are built

completely in-house using artificial intelligence, machine learning and

data-driven technologies to provide precise and comprehensive risk management,

comfort and speed for customers and efficiency for business. For the time of

operation, the group has served more than 11 million customers and provided

financing in the amount of 800 million USD.