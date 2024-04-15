ICONSIAM’s ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION’ Achieves Sensational Success as Tourists from All Over the World Join in the Unforgettable Water Splashing and Cultural Festivities
ICONSIAM hosts a 12-day Songkran event titled ‘THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage’. Five days in, the event has had a successful turnout, with many tourists from different countries joining in the fun, exceeding the initial target, and it is expected to attract over 2 million visitors from all over the world in 12 days.
BANKGKOK, THAILANAD – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2024 – In celebration of the Songkran Festival’s prestigious recognition by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, has joined forces with the government and private sectors to welcome the Thai New Year with a world-class Songkran celebration titled “THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024.” This event is the one and only Songkran celebration in Bangkok set against the breathtaking backdrop of the magnificent Chao Phraya River that lasts for 12 days (April 10 – 21, 2024), and it is expected to attract over 2 million visitors from all over the world. Under the concept of “THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage” honors Thai identity by blending traditional Thai recreational activities with contemporary cultural entertainment. This event delivers the most memorable experiences, with grand celebrations filling every corner of ICONSIAM from today to April 21, 2024.
BANKGKOK, THAILANAD – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2024 – In celebration of the Songkran Festival’s prestigious recognition by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the Chao Phraya River, has joined forces with the government and private sectors to welcome the Thai New Year with a world-class Songkran celebration titled “THE ICONIC SONGKRAN FESTIVAL 2024.” This event is the one and only Songkran celebration in Bangkok set against the breathtaking backdrop of the magnificent Chao Phraya River that lasts for 12 days (April 10 – 21, 2024), and it is expected to attract over 2 million visitors from all over the world. Under the concept of “THAICONIC SONGKRAN CELEBRATION: Joyful Songkran Festival, Continuing the Legacy of World Heritage” honors Thai identity by blending traditional Thai recreational activities with contemporary cultural entertainment. This event delivers the most memorable experiences, with grand celebrations filling every corner of ICONSIAM from today to April 21, 2024.