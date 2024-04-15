LukFook Group Expanded Retail Footprint in Southeast Asia

With Grand Opening of its First Malaysia “Lukfook Joaillerie” at Tun Razak Exchange
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2024 – Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (“Lukfook” or the “Group”) (Stock Code: 00590.HK) is pleased to announce the grand opening of the “Lukfook Joaillerie” shop at Tun Razak Exchange (“TRX”) in Malaysia on 13 April. It was graced by Mr. Chan Kah Hui, Deputy President of Federation of Goldsmith And Jewellers Association Of Malaysia, Mr Trevor Hill, The Exchange TRX General Manager, Ms. Moon Lau, TVB Star Awards Malaysia Favorite heroine, accompanied by Ms. Wong Hau Yeung, Shirley, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the Group, Mr. Cheung Cheuk Kin, Billy, Senior Business Director of the Group, Mr. Cheung Chi Keung, Darwin, Deputy Director of Property of the Group and Ms. Kan Lee Ling, Wendy, Lukfook Jewellery in Charge of Malaysia, who served as the honored guests. Together with esteemed dignitaries, they witnessed this significant moment.