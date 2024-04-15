Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan: The Latest Addition to Seoul’s Hospitality Scene
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 April 2024 – Travelodge Hotels Asia proudly unveils its newest addition, Travelodge Myeongdong Namsan, marking another milestone in the city’s hospitality landscape. Situated in the dynamic Myeongdong district, this contemporary hotel enriches Travelodge’s esteemed Seoul portfolio alongside Travelodge Myeongdong City Hall, Travelodge Myeongdong Euljiro, and Travelodge Dongdaemun. General Manager, Paul Lee leads this venture, bringing a fresh perspective to the vibrant Myeongdong district for both leisure and business travellers.