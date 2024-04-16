CUHK Tops QS World University Rankings, Solidifying Its Global Research Leadership: Secures Top Positions in Hong Kong with 8 Subjects and 19* Subjects Among Top 50
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2024 – The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) continues to solidify its position as a global leader in research and academic excellence. The latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 released on 10 April have reaffirmed CUHK’s stellar reputation. Eight CUHK subjects have secured the top position in Hong Kong, and 19* subjects rank among the top 50 in the world. This recognition underscores CUHK’s unwavering commitment to research and its outstanding scholars, who continue to make significant contributions to the knowledge of mankind.