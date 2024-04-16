“Nomad Awards”: Inaugural Annual Technology Application Competition in the Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area

Promoting Cross-border Learning and Exchange Inspiring Students to Innovate Community Projects with the Latest Technology
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 16 April 2024 – In this rapidly evolving era of technology, it is crucial for students to learn how to apply the latest advancements and transform their imaginative ideas into reality, turning the impossible into possible. Preface, a technology education company committed to providing cutting-edge and high-quality technology education for students of all ages, has partnered with FTLife Insurance (“FTLife”), UNESCO Hong Kong Association Glocal Peace Centre & Rotary Action Group for Peace, Cyberport, Ocean Park, Esperanza, The Hong Kong Association for Computer Education, and other institutions to launch the first, large-scale and cross-border technology application competition in the Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area – Nomad Awards 2024. We encourage students to actively participate in interactive activities, receive comprehensive technology training, benefit from seminar guidance, and engage in hands-on project development. Through these experiences, they will have the opportunity to personally engage in technological innovation projects and learn how to effectively utilize technology to build innovative communities, working together towards a sustainable future!