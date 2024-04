Carlsberg Asia unveils strategic partnership with Grab to drive transformation and growth across Southeast Asia

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2024 –is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) with Southeast Asia’s everyday superapp,for athat will transform how consumers enjoy their beer. This partnership will cover awareness and promotional campaigns on GrabAds acrossCambodia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Singapore, and will kick off with the launch of an exciting football season campaign featuring Liverpool Football Club and a collaborative Responsible Drinking campaign. The partnership also includes the setting up of a virtual store for Carlsberg on the Grab app in Singapore and Malaysia, to make it easier for consumers to order and have their favourite Carlsberg beers delivered.