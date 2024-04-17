Putien at Galaxy Macau Marks Anniversary with Culinary Extravagant Showcase Featuring Authentic Fujian Delicacies by Six-hands Awarded Chefs

Hong Kong style western cuisine, enchanting Sakura afternoon tea and the time travel journey of Macallan’s 200 years significant milestone
MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2024 – Putien, the Michelin-starred Singaporean restaurant that has taken over Macau by its true Fujian flavor, is marking its first anniversary at Galaxy Macau™ with unprecedented taste extravaganza! Three starred chefs from Putien’s Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau outlets have teamed up to create a mouth-watering menu of exquisite Fujian dishes that are a must-try for food lovers. Expect flavors that are rich, unique, and straight out of Southeast Asia—a celebration of Putien’s commitment to seafood-driven cuisine.