TRON Unveils Legendary Theme Song with Top Composer Hans Zimmer
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2024 – On April 16, the globally renowned decentralized platform TRON revealed its partnership with the esteemed composer Hans Zimmer to create a groundbreaking musical masterpiece in the Web3 sphere—the TRON Anthem. This upcoming theme song, set for a global release, not only symbolizes the unity and pioneering spirit of the TRON community but also reflects global users’ shared hope for the digital world’s future. TRON founder Justin Sun said that this piece is a tribute to the entire TRON community, aiming to inspire and empower users worldwide in ways never seen before.