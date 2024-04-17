VinFast Reports Unaudited First Quarter 2024 Financial Results
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 17 April 2024 – VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VFS), a subsidiary of Vingroup JSC, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.
- First quarter revenue rose 269.7% year-over-year (YoY) to $302.6 million.
- Deliveries rose 444% YoY to nearly 9,700 vehicles.
- Launching in new key markets in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia and Thailand, entering the Middle East & Africa, starting construction of a manufacturing facility in India, and growing sales network worldwide.
- Reaffirmation of the 100,000 vehicle deliveries target in 2024.