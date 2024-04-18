Coffee that Cares: 7CAFÉ Marks Earth Day With the New Limited-Edition Pistachio Flavoured Cereal Oat Milk Coffee and Enjoy Bring Your Own Cup Buy One Get One Free Offer on All 7CAFÉ Drinks
HONG KONG SAR & MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2024 – As Hong Kong’s biggest coffee network, 7-Eleven’s own brand 7CAFÉ has always been committed to providing convenient, great-value, freshly ground coffee on the go. But there’s more in each cup than just a great taste and high quality. Committed to sustainability, 7CAFÉ has been running the “Good Coffee. Now Greener” initiative since 2022. 7CAFÉ uses 100% Rainforest Alliance certified Arabica beans and paper cups and lids made from more environmentally friendly materials, to craft an eco-friendlier cup of coffee. Moreover, 7CAFÉ champions a bring-your-own-cup initiative, inviting customers to join in on the collective effort to protect our environment.