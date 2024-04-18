Malaysian traders to access the dynamically evolving Octa trading ecosystem
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2024 – Malaysia will be the first region to try out the new, improved version of OctaTrader, a customisable cross-device trading platform finely attuned to the needs of all traders regardless of their experience. To support the release of new OctaTrader features, Octa launches a global communication campaign The lucky ones, which will highlight some key aspects of the traders’ psychology and attitude to luck.