Malaysian traders to access the dynamically evolving Octa trading ecosystem

Published: April 18, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 April 2024 – Malaysia will be the first region to try out the new, improved version of OctaTrader, a customisable cross-device trading platform finely attuned to the needs of all traders regardless of their experience. To support the release of new OctaTrader features, Octa launches a global communication campaign The lucky ones, which will highlight some key aspects of the traders’ psychology and attitude to luck.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.