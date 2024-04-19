Gen Zs Trust User and Expert Insights on Shopee

Published: April 19, 2024

60% consumers prioritise platforms with easy search and user reviews

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – Shopee’s ‘Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era’ survey findings revealed that 60% of respondents prioritise platforms with easy search, comparison functionalities, and helpful reviews followed closely by comprehensive product information and trustworthiness. This emphasises the importance of building a user-friendly platform brimming with product variety, professional recommendations, and insightful user reviews to capture Gen Z’s attention.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.