Gen Zs Trust User and Expert Insights on Shopee

60% consumers prioritise platforms with easy search and user reviews
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – Shopee’s ‘Engaging Generation Z Shoppers in the Digital Era’ survey findings revealed that 60% of respondents prioritise platforms with easy search, comparison functionalities, and helpful reviews followed closely by comprehensive product information and trustworthiness. This emphasises the importance of building a user-friendly platform brimming with product variety, professional recommendations, and insightful user reviews to capture Gen Z’s attention.