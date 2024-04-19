Hong Kong’s R&D Receives International Recognition HKPC’s “InspecSpider” Wins Prestigious “Edison Award” in Innovation Field

Hong Kong’s First High-mast Lighting Inspection and Maintenance Robot Enables Intelligent Transformation in the Infrastructure Industry
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – The Edison Awards, known as the “Oscars of Innovation”, have announced the results for 2024. “InspecSpider”, jointly developed by HKPC and Green Light Multiplex Co. Ltd., has been awarded the Silver Award in the category of “Innovative Robotics Solution”. This achievement solidifies HKPC’s position as a world-class R&D endeavor, following the success of winning one Silver and two Bronze Awards at the 2023 Edison Awards. “InspecSpider” uses advanced technologies such as robotics, wireless communication, and testing technology to promote the intelligence and digitisation of inspection and maintenance in traditional infrastructure industries, greatly improving the accuracy, efficiency and safety of inspection while reducing the costs associated with aloft work. This innovative R&D stood out from nearly 400 competing technologies and products vying for recognition at the Edison Awards this year. Its impact has resonated internationally, alongside the likes of Abbott, Adobe, Dow, Dupont, Lenovo, LG Innotek, and other research institutions and enterprises. It serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence and globally recognised research standards upheld by the HKPC team.