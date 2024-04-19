ONYX Hospitality Group Launches Roadshow in South Korea to Foster Tourism Growth
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hotel management company, is delighted to announce its inaugural roadshow event in South Korea, aimed at expanding its presence in this rapidly growing market. The roadshow is taking place on 16th – 19th April 2024 in two key cities, Seoul and Busan, offering a platform for networking, presentations, and discussions with key partners in the travel industry.