The International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva Reveals More than 40 Scientific and Technological Innovation Achievements from Hong Kong

Published: April 19, 2024

Hong Kong Innovation and Invention Exhibition participates in the 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland for the first time

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 April 2024 – The Hong Kong Innovation and Invention Exhibition led by the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association, brought around 30 local innovation and technology enterprises to make their first appearance on the global stage at the prestigious 49th International Exhibition of Inventions in Geneva, Switzerland, from April 17 to 21 Central European Time. The Exhibition will showcase over 40 cutting-edge inventions and technologies from Hong Kong.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.